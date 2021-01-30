BARNESVILLE — Battling back from a slow start, the Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team rallied to hold off Heart O’Lakes Conference rival Barnesville to claim a 76-68 victory Saturday.
In the first half, the Trojans built a double-digit lead. Just before the half, the Vikings found their offensive groove as they made 17 of the last 19 points to take a 41-32 lead into the break.
In the second half, the two teams would trade baskets but Pelican Rapids did just enough to hold off the home team.
Leading the Vikings in scoring was Logan Fahje with 19 points, while three other members, McHale Korf (17), Jayden Rutherford (14) and Brayden Ecker (14), were also in double figures.
Barnesville’s Adam Tonsfeldt dropped in 25 points, while teammate Kaden Zenzen chipped in 21.
The Vikings will welcome in another HOL foe in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Trojans will look to regroup as they take on undefeated HOL rival Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
