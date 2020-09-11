The Pelican Rapids boys’ soccer team recorded its third straight win, 6-0 over Detroit Lakes Thursday.
Khadar Ibrahim and Abdi Isse each scored a goal in the first half. Ibrahim would add two more four minutes into the second half to push the lead to 4-0. Isse would score his second goal of the game and Mohamed Ahmed finished the scoring.
The Vikings will welcome in East Grand Forks at noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.