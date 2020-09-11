The Pelican Rapids boys’ soccer team recorded its third straight win, 6-0 over Detroit Lakes Thursday.

Khadar Ibrahim and Abdi Isse each scored a goal in the first half. Ibrahim would add two more four minutes into the second half to push the lead to 4-0. Isse would score his second goal of the game and Mohamed Ahmed finished the scoring.

The Vikings will welcome in East Grand Forks at noon Saturday.

Load comments