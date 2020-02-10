MOORHEAD — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team recorded its fourth consecutive victory on Saturday as it defeated the hosting Park Christian Falcons 66-47.

Logan Fahje led the Vikings with 19 points, while teammates Liam Sytsma (14), McHale Korf (11) and Jayden Rutherford (10) were all in double figures.

