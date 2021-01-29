TWIN VALLEY — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team cruised to a 71-40 road victory over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans Thursday.
The Vikings took a 43-25 lead into the break and continue to pour on the points in the second half.
Logan Fahje led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points, while Jayden Rutherford dropped in 12 of his own.
The Viking will now travel to take on the Barnesville Trojans at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
