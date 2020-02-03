PELICAN RAPIDS — In a Heart O’Lakes Conference battle, the Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team picked up a 69-52 victory over Barnesville Friday.

Jayden Rutherford led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points, while Logan Fahje (18), MccHale Korf (17) and Liam Sytsma (11) were all in double figures for Pelican Rapids.

