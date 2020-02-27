PELICAN RAPIDS — The undefeated Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways Thursday as the Vikings defeated Barnesville 50-39 in the Section 8AA playoffs.

A very low-scoring first half saw the Vikings enter the break with a 20-14 lead. Pelican Rapids pulled away in the second half to advance to the next round.

Leading the Vikings in scoring was Maddie Guler with 22 points, while Greta Tollefson (15) and Anna Stephenson (11) were also in double figures.

The Vikings will now travel to Concordia College in Moorhead to take on Crookston at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

