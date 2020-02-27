PELICAN RAPIDS — The undefeated Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways Thursday as the Vikings defeated Barnesville 50-39 in the Section 8AA playoffs.
A very low-scoring first half saw the Vikings enter the break with a 20-14 lead. Pelican Rapids pulled away in the second half to advance to the next round.
Leading the Vikings in scoring was Maddie Guler with 22 points, while Greta Tollefson (15) and Anna Stephenson (11) were also in double figures.
The Vikings will now travel to Concordia College in Moorhead to take on Crookston at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.