PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team picked up a 55-39 Section 8AA playoff victory over Staples-Motley Wednesday.
The defending section champions were led in scoring by Greta Tollefson with 29 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson chipped in 11 points.
The Vikings will welcome in Park Rapids Area for a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
