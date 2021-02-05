The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team pushed its record to 6-0 as the Vikings defeated the Hawley Nuggets 56-46 Thursday.

Anna Stephenson led the Vikings with a double-double scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while teammate Greta Tollefson added 17 points.

The Vikings will welcome in the Crookston Pirates for a 2:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.

