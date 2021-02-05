The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team pushed its record to 6-0 as the Vikings defeated the Hawley Nuggets 56-46 Thursday.
Anna Stephenson led the Vikings with a double-double scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while teammate Greta Tollefson added 17 points.
The Vikings will welcome in the Crookston Pirates for a 2:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.