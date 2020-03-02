MOORHEAD — Taking their perfect record onto the Concordia College court Saturday, the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team was in for a fight as the Vikings took on the Crookston Pirates in the Section 8AA playoffs. After a thrilling game that was still in the balance in the final two minutes, the Vikings left the Pirates marooned, picking up a 49-44 win.
The two teams traded baskets in the first half with Pelican Rapids finding the edge in the paint as they went into the break up 26-19. In the second half, the Vikings seemed to be pulling away as they built a 10-point lead. But Crookston didn’t throw in the towel as they battled back into the game, trailing by only two points in the waning minutes. The Pirates could not find a clutch shot down the stretch and were forced to foul the Vikings, sealing the game.
Anna Stephenson led the Vikings with 17 points, while teammates Greta Tollefson (14) and Ryley Paulson (10) were also in double digits in scoring.
Despite seeing plenty of time at the free throw line, the Vikings made only half of their shots going 10-for-20.
Crookston’s Kasey Cwikla (15), Hayden Winjum (10) and Gretchen Theis (10) were all in double figures for the Pirates.
The Vikings (27-0) will now take on the top-seed in Section 8AA North as they play the Hawley Nuggets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia College.
