PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team held on to a tight 56-52 Heart O’Lakes Conference victory Tuesday as the Vikings upended the Barnesville-Trojans.

Greta Tollefson led the Vikings in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson provided 19 points.

The Vikings will welcome in Breckenridge for another HOL showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 

