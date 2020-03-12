ST. PAUL — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team closed out its season Thursday with a 59-45 victory over Concordia Academy in the Class AA state tournament at Concordia University in St. Paul.
The Vikings came out in the first half on fire as they scored the first nine points. Pelican Rapids would head into the break with a 32-22 lead.
In the second half, the Vikings pushed their lead to 18 points as they closed out the win.
The Vikings were led in scoring by Greta Tollefson with 28 points, while teammates Anna Stephenson (15) and Ryley Paulson (11) were also in double figures in scoring. Stephenson would finish the game with a double-double adding 12 rebounds.
Ivane Tensale (13) and Grace Landvik (12) led Concordia Academy in scoring.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ruling by the Minnesota State High School League, all consolation games are canceled beginning Friday. The Vikings finish the season with a 30-1 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.