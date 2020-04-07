The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team was well represented as the Heart O’Lakes Conference announced the 2019-20 girls’ basketball all-conference team.

Senior Maddie Guler, and juniors Anna Stephenson and Greta Tollefson were named to the team, while seniors Ryley Paulson and Abby Syverson were given honorable mention selections.

Head coach Brian Korf was named HOL Coach of the Year as the Vikings posted a 30-1 record, 12-0 in conference, and were won the Section 8AA championship.

