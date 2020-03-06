MOORHEAD — A battle between two Class AA area girls’ basketball teams lived up to the hype Friday as Fergus Falls took on Pelican Rapids in the Section 8AA championship at Concordia College.
With 5.6 seconds left to play, senior guard Maddie Guler navigated the court and banked in the game-winning shot to send the Vikings to the Class AA state tournament with a 43-41 victory.
“I just knew someone had to take it, the ball was in my hands so I put it up there and was like ‘This one is going in,’ I had a feeling,” Guler said after the game. “We really came out strong and we worked hard, we knew we had to play with strong intensity.”
A strong defensive effort by both teams in the first half kept the score low. The Vikings took an early lead as they worked the ball into the low post. The Otters would take the lead but it would be short lived as Pelican Rapids went into the break with a 20-17 lead.
In the second half, the Vikings would come out and build an eight-point lead as the Otters offense struggled to get its footing. Midway through the half, Fergus Falls pushed back and got the game within three before tying it with just over a minute left in the contest.
Pelican Rapids had the ball late but a travel gave the ball back to Fergus Falls with 30 seconds left to play.
With the game tied 41-41 and the clock running down, Fergus Falls attempted to push the ball into the low post but a pass would tip off the fingers of an Otters player giving the Vikings the ball back.
“Great win, Fergus Falls has great players, (Tori )Ratz, (Ellie) Colbeck — Colbeck is one of the best players in the state of Minnesota — well coached. Coach (Brad) Strand does a great job coaching his team, we had our hands full, we had to play the best defensive game all year to win this game, and we had to execute plays which we did for the most part,” Vikings head coach Brian Korf said. “They missed a couple shots that were open that they made the other day, we were fortunate their shots didn’t fall and we’re fortunate Maddie Guler hit that big shot at the end. To hold Fergus Falls to 41 points, that’s tough to do against a very good team.”
The Vikings were led in scoring by Greta Tollefson with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Anna Stephenson chimed in with 16 points.
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 22 points.
The Vikings would make 12-of-17 free throws, while the Otters were 4-of-8 from the line.
The Otters finish the season with a 25-5 record.
The Vikings will now travel to Minneapolis to play in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs Wednesday. The Vikings’ opponent, time and location to be determined.
