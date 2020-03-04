Driving force
Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball forward junior Anna Stephenson drives toward the net during Wednesday’s playoff game against Hawley in Moorhead at Concordia College.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

MOORHEAD — After struggling in the first half of play in the Section 8AA semifinal Wednesday, the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team found its groove as a second-half offensive blitz helped the Vikings top the Hawley Nuggets 51-42.

Coming off a thrilling victory over Crookston Saturday, the Vikings looked to punch their ticket to the section championship game. The Nuggets would stand in their way in the early going as they held the Vikings to 10 points in the half as Hawley held a 13-point lead at the break.

After coming back from the locker room, something seemed to have lit the fire inside the Pelican Rapids players as they came out more aggressive and started scoring. The Vikings would tally its first lead of the game at 5:45 as Maddie Guler knocked down a 3-pointer to take a 38-37 lead. Hawley just couldn’t find their same offensive mojo in the second half as the Vikings closed out the game with the win.

Greta Tollefson led the VIkings with 14 points, while teammates Anna Stephenson (13) and Guler (11) were both in double digits. Guler’s 11 points were all scored in the second half.

Paige Thompson led the Nuggets with 20 points, while Kylie Crabtree was the only other Hawley player in double figures with 10 points.

The Vikings will now take on the Fergus Falls Otters in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Concordia College.

