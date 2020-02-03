MOORHEAD — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team pushed its record to 20-0 as the Vikings topped the Crookston Pirates 32-27 Saturday.

Greta Tollefson was the lone player for the Vikings in double figures in scoring with a dozen.

The Vikings will continue down the road as they take on Ada-Borup at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

