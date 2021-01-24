FRAZEE — While the snow began to flurry Saturday, so did the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team’s shooting as the Vikings used their 61% shooting to down the hosting Frazee Hornets 53-31 in a Heart O’Lakes Conference matchup.

Pelican Rapids was led in scoring by Greta Tollefson with 25 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson added 11 points.

The Vikings will return home to host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in another HOL battle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 

