FRAZEE — While the snow began to flurry Saturday, so did the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team’s shooting as the Vikings used their 61% shooting to down the hosting Frazee Hornets 53-31 in a Heart O’Lakes Conference matchup.
Pelican Rapids was led in scoring by Greta Tollefson with 25 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson added 11 points.
The Vikings will return home to host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in another HOL battle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.