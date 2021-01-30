PELICAN RAPIDS — In a Heart O’Lakes Conference showdown, the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team topped the visiting Perham Yellowjackets 59-51 Friday.

Greta Tollefson led the Vikings with 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while teammate Morgan Korf chipped in 11 points and Ali Haiby grabbed nine rebounds.

The undefeated Vikings (5-0) will travel to take on another HOL opponent in Hawley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

 

