The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team celebrated a 48-38 Heart O’Lakes Conference victory Monday as the Vikings upended the Barnesville Trojans.
Greta Tollefson led the Vikings in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.
The Vikings will close out their regular season Friday as they travel to take on HOL foe Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.