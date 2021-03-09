The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team celebrated a 48-38 Heart O’Lakes Conference victory Monday as the Vikings upended the Barnesville Trojans.

Greta Tollefson led the Vikings in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Anna Stephenson grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.

The Vikings will close out their regular season Friday as they travel to take on HOL foe Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m.

 

