PELICAN RAPIDS — The visiting Hillcrest boys’ soccer team had its season come to an end Monday as the No. 1 seeded Pelican Rapids Vikings defeated the Comets 10-1 in the Section 8A playoffs.
After one half of play, the Vikings held a 7-0 lead. The Comets would record their lone goal at 66 minutes as senior Zeke Ihrke booted in a penalty kick. Pelican Rapids would tally three more goals in the match.
This is the second time in just a little over a week that the Vikings thumped the Comets, beating them on Oct. 3 by a margin of eight goals (9-1). “The fact that the Vikings beat the Comets in those two games by a margin of 19 goals to two goals is a testament to what a skilled and good team they are,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said.
The Comets end their season with a record of 0-11. “Not a way you would like to end your season, but, this remarkable group of young men, learned, as in life, things don’t always turn out the way you want, but, the important thing is, never give up and do your best at all times… Col 3:17,” Jensen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.