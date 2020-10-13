PELICAN RAPIDS — The visiting Hillcrest boys’ soccer team had its season come to an end Monday as the No. 1 seeded Pelican Rapids Vikings defeated the Comets 10-1 in the Section 8A playoffs.

After one half of play, the Vikings held a 7-0 lead. The Comets would record their lone goal at 66 minutes as senior Zeke Ihrke booted in a penalty kick. Pelican Rapids would tally three more goals in the match.

This is the second time in just a little over a week that the Vikings thumped the Comets, beating them on Oct. 3 by a margin of eight goals (9-1).  “The fact that the Vikings beat the Comets in those two games by a margin of 19 goals to two goals is a testament to what a skilled and good team they are,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said.

The Comets end their season with a record of 0-11.  “Not a way you would like to end your season, but, this remarkable group of young men, learned, as in life, things don’t always turn out the way you want, but, the important thing is, never give up and do your best at all times… Col 3:17,” Jensen said.

Load comments