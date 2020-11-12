PELICAN RAPIDS — Closing out its regular season at home Wednesday, the Pelican Rapids football team took advantage of Frazee turnovers as the Vikings picked up a 21-0 victory.
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as McHale Korf ran in a 2-yard touchdown and Johnny Ziebell ran in another 2-yard touchdown. Alex Lynnes would kick two successful points after.
The next 39-plus minutes would be scoreless as both teams’ defense picked up their physicality. Pelican Rapids would close the door on Frazee late as Carter Johnson ran in a 7-yard touchdown and a Lynnes extra point put the score out of reach.
“After getting two first-quarter touchdowns the game turned into a real serious defensive struggle,” Vikings head coach Dave Haugen said. “Frazee is physical with some good players and we weren't able to find openings like we had the last two games. A lot of credit tonight goes to the defense. Shutouts are real hard to come by and our guys were able to come up with the big play every time it was needed.
“This was a great end to the regular season, especially for the seniors.”
Ziebell led the Vikings on the ground with 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and had 8 ½ tackles and half a sack on defense.
The Vikings defense forced four turnovers including one that set up the team’s first score.
The Vikings will now wait to find out their Section 6A playoff opponent as high school football begins playoffs Tuesday.
