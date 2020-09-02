CROOKSTON — The Pelican Rapids boys’ soccer team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday as the Vikings blanked the Crookston Pirates 5-0.
The Vikings scored all their goals in the first half as Daniel Urbano knocked in the first goal of the game, while teammate Hamsa Ishowa cleaned up a rebound for the team’s second goal. Twenty-two minutes into the first half, Khadar Ibrahim made the score 3-0 and eight minutes later, Mohamed Ahmed tallied his first goal of the season.
With four minutes left in the half, Jesus Moreno was fouled and set up for a penalty kick. Moreno’s initial kick was saved by the goalie, but Moreno booted the ball into the back of the net on the rebound.
In the second half, the Vikings looked to overcome the windy weather by playing more of a possession-based offense. Pelican Rapids suffered an injury to keeper Cris Abarca four minutes into the half. Sebastian Rosiles would fill in the remainder of the game to seal the shutout.
The Vikings recorded 19 shots on goal, 14 in the first half, while the Pirates did not have a single attempt.
The Vikings will now prepare for their home opener Thursday, Sept. 10 as they host the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 4 p.m.
