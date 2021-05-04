STAPLES — The Pelican Rapids baseball team rebounded for a slow start to top the hosting Staples-Motley Cardinals 13-6 Monday.
After falling behind 3-0 after the first inning, the Vikings exploded for six runs in the second inning and five more in the third. In the final four innings, the Vikings added two more runs and the Cardinals plated three additonal runs.
Luke Sjolie and Brock Sjolie each had three hits and two RBIs in the game, while Peyton Blakeway hit a two-run home run in the game.
Logan Fahje started the game for the Vikings pitching three innings, allowing two earned and striking out three. Justin Verdorn and Brock Sjolie pitched in relief with Brock Sjolie getting the win.
The Vikings will now travel to take on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers in a 6:30 p.m. matchup Friday.
