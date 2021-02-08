Outside game:

Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball player Logan Fahje attempts to sink one from the outside during Monday’s home game against Crookston.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team rebounded from a loss on Friday as the Viking defense shut down the visiting Crookston Pirates for a 70-34 victory Monday.

Pelican Rapids held Crookston to seven points in the second half on the way to the win.

Ian Fahje and Hunter Williams each had a dozen points for the Vikings while Logan Fahje grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Vikings will welcome in Hawley for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.

