The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team rebounded from a loss on Friday as the Viking defense shut down the visiting Crookston Pirates for a 70-34 victory Monday.
Pelican Rapids held Crookston to seven points in the second half on the way to the win.
Ian Fahje and Hunter Williams each had a dozen points for the Vikings while Logan Fahje grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Vikings will welcome in Hawley for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.
