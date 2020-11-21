PELICAN RAPIDS — In its final game of the 2020 season, the Pelican Rapids football team used a second-quarter surge to down the Hawley Nuggets 40-14 Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings struck with a 17-yard touchdown run by McHale Korf to get on the board. Alex Lynnes would boot the point after through the upright to take a 7-0 lead. Pelican Rapids struck again midway through the quarter as Johnny Ziebell plunged in for a touchdown from a yard out. The Vikings would add one more touchdown in the last 10 seconds of the half as Korf found Hunter Williams for a 6-yard scoring pass to take a 20-0 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Vikings continued to control the course of the game as Carson McNeal ran in a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter and Korf took in an 8-yard run to begin the fourth. The Nuggets finally got on the board as Layton Leister sprinted 58 yards into the end zone. Leister would also convert the two-point conversion run to put the score at 34-8. Pelican Rapids added another touchdown on Justin VerDorn 3-yard run and Hawley completed the game’s scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run by Bradley Olson.
“This turned out to be a great way to finish our season,” Vikings head coach Dave Haugen said. “We played quite well and executed on both sides of the ball the way we needed to to be successful. It's obviously fun to finish with a win and especially for the seniors to be able to finish off good football careers with a win on their home field.”
Korf led the Vikings through the air and on the ground as he threw for 180 yards and a touchdown on nine completions, while rushing 20 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Ziebell would finish with 85 yards and a score on 14 carries. Ziebell and VerDorn each recorded six tackles for Pelican Rapids in the win.
