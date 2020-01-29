GLYNDON — The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels outlasted the Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team 81-80 in overtime Tuesday.

McHale Korf scored his 1,000th career point, finishing the night with 18. Logan Fahje (24), Logan Petznick (15) Liam Sytsma (11) were all in double digits.

The Vikings will host Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

