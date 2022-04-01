Competing at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference indoor meet at Concordia College, on Mar. 29, the Pelican Rapids Vikings boys track and field team scored 41 points and placed sixth. East Grand Forks was first with 132 points, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was second with 121 points and Perham was third, scoring 94 points.
Sebastian Centeno was runner-up in the 400-meter dash, coming in with a time of 54.72 seconds. In the 800-meter run, Charlie Larson ran a time of 2:11.55, coming in third. Anthony Checco De Souza and Tristan Landberg went sixth and seventh respectively, in the 55-meter hurdles.
The Vikings had three of their relay teams score points. A runner up finish in the 4 x 400-meter relay for Sebastian Centeno, Sidiq Farah, Jesus Moreno and Hamsa Ishowa. Their time was 3:55.25. The 4 x 200-meter relay team, with Yahir Diaz, Arturo Zavala, Ishowa and Landberg, placed fourth (1:42.56). In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Pelican Rapids placed eighth, with a time of 11:31.71. The foursome included Andrew Martinez, Austin Kleinschmidt, Henry Nordgren and Josiah Banton.
In field events, Justin Jacobson placed fifth in the shot put, with a throw of 38 feet 10 inches. Ethan Walters was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 8-6.
Vikings track and field returns to action on Apr. 5, at a meet hosted by Fergus Falls.
