UNDERWOOD — A big night from quarterback McHale Korf propelled the Pelican Rapids Vikings to a 32-8 victory over the hosting Underwood Rockets football team Friday.
The Vikings found the end zone twice in the first quarter on McHale Korf passes. The first went to Logan Fahje for 3 yards. Jayden Rutherford would rush in the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. The second went to Rutherford for 85 yards, but the point after was no good.
In the second quarter, Johnny Ziebell plunged in from a yard out for a Vikings touchdown. Carson McNeal added another rushing touchdown for Pelican Rapids from 7 yards out to put the Vikings up 26-0 at half.
In the third quarter, Korf would throw his third touchdown, second to Rutherford for 70 yards. The Rockets would get on the board in the fourth quarter as Reed Leabo hit Jaxon Rich for a 43-yard touchdown pass. Krosby Aasness rushed in the two-pointer to end all scoring.
Korf would lead the Vikings through the air with 10 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while Rutherford would finish the evening with 189 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rockets were led in rushing by Slade Moore and Brian Poser with 33 and 29 yards, respectively.
The Vikings will be back at home on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game against Frazee. The Rockets will now travel to take on Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.