PELICAN RAPIDS — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team traveled to take on the Pelican Rapids Vikings Monday. The Vikings held off a Comets second-half surge to claim a 80-70 victory.
In the first half, the Vikings jumped all over the Comets as they went into the break up 56-28. Hillcrest would push back in the second half as they dropped in 42 points, but Pelican Rapids would do enough to get the win.
“Our defense came out very flat in the first half,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Pelican got pretty much everything they wanted and we struggled to step into the physicality of the game until the second. Pelican did a great job answering all of our runs in the second half, but it was the stretch from the 10 minute mark to the end where the Vikings went on a 21-8 run that did us in.”
The Comets were led by Thomas Zwiers with a double-double scoring 31 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Teammates Micah Foss (14) and Sam Brumfield (13) were also in double figures in scoring.
The Vikings Logan Fahje led the team with 20 points, while McHale Korf (17), Jayden Rutherford (14) and Tanner Tollerud (13) were also in double digits.
The Comets will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Vikings will hit the road to take on the Hawley Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
