Vikings hold off Otters for fifth victory

The Pelican Rapids Vikings and Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball teams capped off the 2022 Cobber Winter Classic, on Dec. 17, as the two Section 8AA foes battled at Memorial Auditorium, on the campus of Concordia College, in Moorhead. In the end, it was the Vikings who came away with a 44-41 victory.
It was a tight first half, as the two teams traded buckets. A late run by the Otters gave them a 26-19 advantage at the break.
Pelican erased the deficit over the first half of the second 18 minutes and used a 2-3 zone defensively to slow down the Otters.
In the closing moments of the game, the Vikings missed the front end of a couple of 1-1 situations, but held on the defensive end.
Fergus had the ball last and a long three was off the mark, sealing the win for Pelican.
It definitely wasn’t a pretty game, but we were able to come away with a hard fought victory at Concordia,” stated Vikings coach John Gullingsrud. “We struggled getting good looks at the basket in the first half against their pressure defense but were able to get some better spacing in the second half and hit some shots. Defensively we played solid and had a nice stretch in the second half where we strung together some stops to eventually take a lead.”
The Vikings shot 38% (16-42) and was 5-14 from beyond the arc. The Otters were at 30% (16-53) and just 4-24 from three. Pelican held a slight edge on the boards, 34-31.
Ian Fahje led Pelican with 17 points (along with eight rebounds) and Charlie Larson finished with 14, as the duo combined for 31 of the 44 Vikings points.
Otters Henry Bethel led all scorers with 19 in the game. Levi King provided eight points and Josh Sternberg pulled down eight boards.
Pelican, now 5-0, will be at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, on Dec. 20.
Fergus, 3-1, will travel to Brainerd for a Central Lakes Conference matchup, on Dec. 20.
