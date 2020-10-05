PELICAN RAPIDS — Things didn’t get easier for the Hillcrest boys’ soccer team Saturday as they traveled to take on the top-ranked Section 8A North Pelican Rapids Vikings. The Vikings proved why they deserve the designation as they handed the Comets a 9-1 loss.
The Comets struck first as Cayden Fischer touched in a pass from Gabriel Swedenburg just two minutes into the contest. The Vikings tied the game nine minutes later after a miscue near the Comets net. Pelican Rapids added five more goals before the break to go into halftime up 6-1.
The Vikings continued to show their strong offensive game as they scored three more goals in the second half.
“PRHS passing and ball control skills proved why they are number one in the section North,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said. “We started the game well, challenging and anticipating, but, they quickly wore us down, and had us on our heels … .”
Pelican Rapids had 22 shots on goal compared to the Comets seven.
The Comets will close out their regular season with home games on Thursday against Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. and Friday against Central Minnesota Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.