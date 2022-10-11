The Pelican Rapids Vikings football team got a huge performance from Peyton Blakeway, on their way to a 30-13 win over the Panthers of Park Rapids Area, on Oct. 7.
Pelican wasted little time, as they scored under two minutes into the contest. Quarterback Timmy Guler found Blakeway for a 55 yard touchdown pass. The two point try was no good, making it 6-0.
Later in the first, Guler and Blakeway connected again, this time from 33 yards out, making it 12-0. That score would hold into halftime.
The Vikings would make it 18-0, as Jack Kapenga raced 66 yards for a touchdown, in the third.
Park Rapids scored back-to-back touchdowns, to draw within five. First was a six yard touchdown run in the later half of the third. The next one, a seven yard run with eight minutes left in regulation.
On the next possession, Blakeway scored on a 63 yard touchdown run, to make it 24-13. The final score was a 11 yard touchdown run by Carter Johnson.
“It feels good to get the win and have another chance to see how we’d respond to adversity,” said Vikings coach Eli Beachy. “Our seniors stepped up big, Hunter Williams, Carter Johnson, Peyton Blakeway and Ian Fahje. Without their performances, we would not have had a chance in this game. I am extremely proud of them.”
Blakeway caught four passes for 94 yards and the two scores and ran the ball eight times for 80 yards and another TD. Guler was 6-13 through the air for 127 yards and the pair of scores, while also running the ball nine times for 46 yards. Johnson led the rushing attack with 94 yards on 11 carries.
Defensively, Kapenga had a team high 12.5 tackles and recorded a pair of sacks. Williams had 9.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks and Kaden Holt added 9.5 tackles.
