The Pelican Rapids Vikings football team got a huge performance from Peyton Blakeway, on their way to a 30-13 win over the Panthers of Park Rapids Area, on Oct. 7.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?