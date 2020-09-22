The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team took on friendly rival Pelican Rapids in the Comets’ home opener Tuesday. The visiting Vikings put the pressure on early as they took home a 5-1 victory.
The Vikings scored seven minutes into the contest as they snuck a goal past the Comet defense. Pelican Rapids added another goal on a corner kick volley midway through the half, but the Comets Juin Moon responded with five minutes remaining in the half with an assist from Gabe Swedenburg to put the home team down 2-1 at the break.
In the second half, the Vikings would continue putting pressure on the Comet defense, scoring at the 64-, 70- and 75-minute marks.
In JV action, the Comets won 4-2, with Zayne Weinrich scoring two goals and Zane Holmquist and Drew Fischer both adding a goal.
The Comets (0-5) will welcome in East Grand Forks for a 4 p.m. game Friday.
