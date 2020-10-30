MOORHEAD — After seeing last week’s game canceled, the Pelican Rapids football team did not show any rust as they compiled 501 yards of offense on the way to a 54-20 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek at Moorhead High School football field Thursday.
The Vikings got on the board first as they moved the ball down the field and capped it off with a 4-yard Logan Fahje touchdown run. Johnny Ziebell would rush in the two-point conversion to give Pelican Rapids a 8-0 lead. The Wolverines answered on their drive as Payton Rondestvedt hit Josh Dykhoff for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Rondestvedt tied the game with a pass to Aiden Larson to convert the two-pointer.
Pelican Rapids regained the lead quickly in the second quarter as on the first play of the second series Jayden Rutherford took off for a 65-yard score. Ziebell again rushed in the two-point conversion. The Vikings would get the ball back with a Fahje interception and turned that around into a 30-yard touchdown pass from Fahje to Hunter Williams. Ziebell pushed the lead to 24-8 with a two-point conversion. Wadena-Deer Creek would cut the lead to 10 after Rondestvedt scored a rushing touchdown from two yards out. The Vikings added one more score before halftime as Fahje rushed in a 1-yard run and converted another two-pointer to take a 32-14 lead.
Pelican Rapids got the ball to open the second half and continued to pile on the lead as Justin Verdorn finished a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
In the fourth quarter, The Vikings pushed the lead to 46-14 with a 18-yard scamper by Carter Johnson and a Timmy Guler to Brayden Ecker two-point conversion. Wadena-Deer Creek would add one more score as Rondestvedt took off for a 48-yard touchdown run. Pelican Rapids would close out the scoring as Tristan Landberg dove in from a yard out for a touchdown and Guler ran in the two-point conversion.
Rutherford (118 yards) and Guler (114 yards) each had 100-yard rushing nights as the Vikings averaged over 10 yards a carry. Ziebell (68), Fahje (67) and Johnson (50) all rushed for over 50 yards in the win.
Rondestvedt led the Wolverines in the air and on the ground as he went 11-for-19 for 198 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 16 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vikings will now travel to take on the Underwood Rockets at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
