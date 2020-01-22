PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team moved its undefeated record to 16 as the Vikings topped Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65-49 Tuesday.

Greta Tollefson and Anna Stephenson each dropped in 20 points for the Vikings, while teammates Maddie Guler and Ryley Paulson filled up other spots on the stat sheet as Guler had 11 assists and Paulson had 14 rebounds.

The Vikings will welcome in Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

