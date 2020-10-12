PELICAN RAPIDS — In its first action of the season, the Pelican Rapids football team steamrolled past the Ada-Borup Warriors 53-20 Friday.
In the first quarter, the Vikings jumped on the board first as Johnny Ziebell plunged in from 3 yards out for a touchdown. Pelican Rapids would not convert the two-point conversion leaving the score at 6-0. Ada-Borup would tie the game on a 15-yard pass from Aiden Marcusen to Weston Winfrey. Pelican Rapids would take the lead for good on the next drive as Ziebell tallied his second score on a 1-yard run and capped it with a two-point run to give the Vikings a 14-6 lead.
Two more touchdown runs by Pelican Rapids in the second quarter pushed the lead to 27-6 before the break. The first came on a Jayden Rutherford 18-yard scamper, followed by a 2-yard rush by McHale Korf.
In the second half, the Cougars scored on their opening drive as Marcussen found Beau Fetting for a 76-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings responded on their drive with Korf’s second touchdown run as he ran in from 6 yards out and a Enrique Rodriquez-Lopez extra point put the score at 34-12. Ziebell and Korf would both add a touchdown each before the end of the third quarter as Ziebell sprinted in from 3 yards out and Korf took off for a 30-yard score.
The Vikings would conclude their scoring midway through the fourth as Peyton Blakeway pushed through the defense for a 4-yard touchdown run. With time expiring, Ada-Borup got on the board one last time as Wyatt Larson hit Dustin Olson for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Isaak Nelson would convert the two-point play on the ground.
“Our offensive line played real well, setting up a strong running game and also providing good pass protection allowing us to pick up yards through the air to keep the defense off balance,” Vikings head coach Dave Haugen said. “Helping us keep the defense off balance was the ability to run between the tackles and also get outside. Johnny Ziebell showed great power and balance picking up many yards after contact and Jayden Rutherford and McHale Korf both average over 10 yards per carry.
“I was also pleased with the defensive effort as we had good team pursuit and held the cougars to several short gains on the night. We need to improve on some of our pursuit angles but our effort is definitely something that we can build on.”
Korf led the attack on the ground with 120 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, while Ziebell had 82 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Korf was also an impressive 9-for-10 for 147 yards through the air. Defensively, Ziebell led the team in tackles with five and a half.
The Vikings will now travel to New York Mills to take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
