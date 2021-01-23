PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team used a big first-half surge to take control of a Heart O’Lakes Conference tilt against the Frazee Hornets Friday and finished with a 71-60 victory.

The Vikings would build a 23-4 lead in the first half and went into the break with a 34-18 lead. 

The Vikings saw four players get into double figures in scoring including Logan Fahje (20), McHale Korf (15), Jayden Rutherford (13) and Liam Systsma (10), who added 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Frazee was led in scoring by Jack Courneya with 36 points.

The Vikings will now travel to take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

 

