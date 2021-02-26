FRAZEE — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team overcame several double-digit deficits on the way to a 89-86 double overtime victory over the hosting Frazee Hornets Thursday.
The Hornets possessed a 40-29 halftime lead, but saw the Vikings knot the game at 76-76 before the end of regulation.
In the first overtime, the teams again played to a stalemate as the extra session ended at 84-84. In the second overtime, McHale Korf played hero for Pelican Rapids as he sunk a 3-pointer to give the Vikings the win.
Korf finished the game with 33 points, while teammates Logan Fahje (23) and Jayden Rutherford (21) were also in double figures.
The Vikings will be back in action Saturday as they travel to play Mahnomen Waubun at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.