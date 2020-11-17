Hands on

Pelican Rapids volleyball player Tori Stephenson spikes the ball against the Battlers in Battle Lake Monday. The Vikings would win the nonconference tilt in four sets.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

BATTLE LAKE — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team set voyage to take on the Battle Lake Battlers in its first nonconference match of the season Monday. After falling in the first set, the Vikings rebounded winning three straight sets to claim a 23-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-15.

“We were excited tonight to play a new team in a new conference,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. 

Anna Stephenson had a good game for the Vikings as she recorded 14 kills, 12 digs three blocks. Teammate Allie Haiby had 14 digs, while Sophia Paulson had two ace serves.

The Vikings will look to carry over the momentum as they host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Battlers will try to get back on track as they host another Heart O’Lakes Conference team in Breckenridge at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

