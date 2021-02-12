PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team used a second-half surge to top the Hawley Nuggets in a Heart O’Lakes Conference tilt 58-41 Thursday.
The Vikings clung to a 27-25 halftime lead, but turned on the jets in the second half as they outscored the Nuggets 31-16.
Liam Sytsma led the Vikings with 13 points, while teammates Brayden Ecker (12) and Tanner Tollerud (11) were both in double figures. McHale Korf recorded 10 assists in the win.
The Vikings will continue their homestand as they welcome in Barnesville for another HOL showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
