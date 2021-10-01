PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team hosted Breckenridge Thursday as the Cowgirls wrangled the Vikings in three straight (25-22, 25-19, 25-18).
In Set 1 the Vikings started strong building up a 14-6 lead but a dropped ball and some blocking issues allowed Breckenridge to rally taking the set 25-22.
In the second set the Vikings aimed to stay aggressive behind Anna Roisum as she played strong at the net adding some key touches to the Cowgirls’ powerful pin hitters but Breckenridge beefed up their serving which caused passing issues for Pelican Rapids’ system. After the Cowgirls increased their scoring gap by four the Vikings were unable to recover — dropping Set 2 — 25-19.
In the final set of the night the Vikings started slow with a few serve receive and communication issues but fought back mid set. Pelican Rapids showed great heart with two monster blocks by Kelsey Isaman and Anna Roisum but could not quite catch the Cowgirls losing 25-18 for the final.
“The Vikings have had a busy three-game week with many lineup changes due to some key missing players. I was so proud of how these girls dealt with all the changes we threw at them with new positions and a new offense this week. They really started to get into a consistent flow tonight with this new lineup and made huge improvements on the court tonight,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “I was extremely proud of these girls tonight. They played good volleyball against a very strong ranked Cowgirls team. The Vikings made huge improvement tonight in many areas and are continuing to show amazing work ethic and coach ability.”
Stat leaders for the Vikings were Zoe Kekaha (2 aces, 5 digs), Morgan Korf (1 ace, 21 digs), Tori Stephenson (1 ace, 5 kills, 7 digs), Roisum (6 kills, 1.5 blocks), Ellie Welch (4 kills, 2 digs), Kelsey Isaman (3 kills, 6 digs), Thea Olson (1 kill) and Sophia Paulson 3 digs).
The Vikings’ next matchup will be in New York Mills on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
