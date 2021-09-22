PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team opened their homecoming week in style defeating Battle Lake in three straight sets Tuesday (25-15, 25-23, 25-15).
Taking center stage for the Vikings were outside hitters Kelsey Isaman and Tori Stephenson as they stayed aggressive offensively in the front and back row while setters Sophia Paulson and Morgan Korf found them on the court and fed them the ball to lead Pelican Rapids’ attack.
As a team the Vikings served well all night with a total of 15 aces in three sets highlighted by sophomore Ellie Welch, who went on two hot serving runs, finishing the matchup as the team’s ace leader with seven.
In the second set the Vikings suffered from some communication errors while giving up a few unearned points but Pelican Rapids bounced back sending a message to the Battlers by way of a big kill by Ellie Welch to keep the momentum moving in their favor.
“We serve-received quite well tonight and our girls played more aggressive as a whole,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “Middle hitter Anna Roisum had some great touches to slow down Battle Lakes most powerful hitter and libero Hazel Haugrud read the ball very well all night long.”
Stat leaders for the Vikings were Ellie Welch (7 aces, 2 kills, 1 block), Tori Stephenson (3 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs), Haugrud (3 aces, 12 digs), Sophia Paulson (1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs, 12 assists), Kelsey Isaman (1 ace, 10 kills, 8 digs), Anna Roisum (1 kill), Morgan Korf (2 kills, 3 digs, 9 assists), Taia Marich (1 block) and Zoe Kekaha (2 digs).
The Vikings will look to stay in the win column as they hit the road to take on the Hawley Nuggets Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
