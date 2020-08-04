The I-94 Sure Step Speedway welcomed in Vintage Modifieds for Friday, July 31 races.
Deerwood’s Brian Vang would take the checkered flag in the Vintage Modifieds race, while Jack Koranda of Bluffton won the WISSOTA Stree Stock Race.
Local driver, Austin Lammers of Pelican Rapids, finished first in the Short Trackers race, while Matt Baker of Saint Joseph (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, A Feature), Ashley Mehrwerth of St. Stephen (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, B Feature) and Landon Atkinson of Little Falls (WISSOTA Modifieds) rounded out the track’s winners.
Short Tracker
A Feature:1. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 2. Carter Rieland, St. Cloud; 3. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 4. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 5. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 6. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 7. Zach Besmehn, Baxter; 8. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 9. Brent Engler, Barrett; 10. Peter Martin, Willmar; 11. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 12. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 13. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 14. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 15. Jadyn Brusven, Baxter; 16. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 17. Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 18. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 19 (DNF). Doug Martin, Willmar; 20 (DNF). Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 21 (DNF). Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 22 (DNF). Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 23 (DNF). Brandon Fletschock, Dilworth; 24 (DNF). Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 25 (DNF). Tommie Tesch, Waseca.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 2. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 3. Travis Schulte, Clear Lake; 4. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 5. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 6. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 7. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 8. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 9. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 10. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 11. Corey Storck, Morris; 12. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 13. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 14. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 15. Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 16. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 17. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 18. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 19. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 20. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 21. Kyle Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 22. Tommy Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 23 (DNF). Jake Smith, St. Joseph; DNS. Randy Laage, Brooten.
B Feature:1. Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen; 2. Kyle Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 3. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 4. Scott Bintz, Jamestown, North Dakota; 5. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 6. Lindsey Hansen, Fargo; 7. Rick Norman, Underwood; 8. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 9. Brody Krenz, Alexandria; 10 (DNF). Chad Gronner, Underwood; 11 (DNF). Grace Oeltjen, Villard; 12 (DNF). Scott Oeltjen, Villard; DNS. David Pixley, East Bethel; DNS. Austin Veralrud, Barnesville; DNS. Justin Jones, Bemidji; DNS. Vance Lorenz, Billings, Montana; DNS. Austin Chyba, Browerville; DNS. Abby Gierke, Villard; DNS. Justin Froemming, Garfield.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature: 1. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 2. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 3. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 4. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 5. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 6. Dave Cain, Corcoran; 7. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 8. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota;9. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 10. Brian Haben, Appleton; 11. Brandon Copp, Brule, Wisconsin; 12. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 13. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 14. Eric Lamm, Anoka; 15. Tony Schill, Oakdale; 16. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 17. J.T. Johnson, Milaca; 18. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 19. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 20. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 21. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 22. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 23. Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud; 24 (DNF). Jake Wildman, Glenwood; 25 (DNF). Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 26 (DNF). Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel; DNS. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; DNS. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; DNS. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; DNS. Brett Hoium, Villard.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 2. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 3. Josh Long, Canby; 4. Brittany Smith, St. Joseph; 5. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 6. Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade; 7. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 8 (DNF). Darek Turner, Fargo; 9 (DNF). Mike Hart, Erhard; 10 (DNF). Ryan Satter, Dent; DNS. Dean Nething, Wood Lake.
Vintage Modifieds
A Feature: 1. Brian Vang, Deerwood; 2. Mike Selberg, Champlin; 3. John "butch" Bethke, Oakdale; 4. Mark Peine, White Bear Lake; 5. Dave Whirley, Grand Rapids; 6. Mike Bjorklund, Sandstone; 7. Kenzie Bjorklund, Finlayson.
