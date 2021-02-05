The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team hosted Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Apollo Thursday at Kennedy Secondary School. It a close pool skirmish, the visiting Eagles edged the Otters 89-86.
“Close meet tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Several races came right down to the last stroke but unfortunately we came up short on them. It is tough to complain about 18 season best times though.”
With the dual extremely close, the Otters would have to finish first and third in the 400 relay event.
“I challenged our relays to leave it all out there. The A relay dropped 6 seconds and really went after it. The B relay swam a good time but we just couldn’t quite pull off a third place,” Hansen said.
Individually, Sean Edman led the Otters with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (52.45) and a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle (1:55.79). Teammates Ryan Aanerud and William Nuss also finished on the top of the podium as Aanerud won the 100 backstroke (1:03.98) and Nuss won diving (94.85).
Other top individual finishers for the Otters included Christian Reed in the 200 IM (second, 2:21.83) and 500 freestyle (second, 5:42.60), Logan Rott in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:15.74) and the 100 butterfly (third, 1:10.55), Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (second, 23.64) and 100 freestyle (third, 56.88), Micah Zosel in the 200 IM (third, 2:31.45) and Adrian Blondeau in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:19.01).
The Fergus Falls relay teams had four top three finishes in the meet. the 200 freestyle team of Edman, Zosel, Rott and Reed (1:42.12) took first, while the team of Tobin Childers, William Ness-Ludwig, Matt Pajari and Jacob Kettner (1:57.42) took third. The 400 freestyle team of Edman, Kubela, Aanerud and Reed (3:38.61) took first, while the 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (1:57.41) placed second.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in Park Rapids for a 6 p.m. dual Tuesday.
