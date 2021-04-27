WADENA — The Otter Tail Central baseball team could not find their groove as the hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines claimed a 14-4 victory Tuesday.
The Bulldogs got things moving in the first inning. Wyatt Severson drove in Gavon Pausch, when Severson RBI singled.
Wadena-Deer Creek pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning as Zach Shaw doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Tony Kreklau grounded out, scoring one run, Jake Dykhoff singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, and an error scored two runs for Wadena-Deer Creek.
Owen Buehler took the loss for the Bulldogs as he pitched four innings, gave up six earned runs on nine hits.
“Comes down to us not making some plays defensively and making it harder on ourselves,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “Owen threw pretty well.”
Severson led OTC at the plate going 2-for-3.
The Bulldogs will look to get back to their winning ways as they travel to take on New York Mills in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.
