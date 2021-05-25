The Otter Tail Central baseball team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 10-0 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek on Friday.  

Wadena-Deer Creek fired up the offense in the first inning, when Payton Rondestvedt singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run and never looked back

The Bulldogs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Wadena-Deer Creek, giving up 10 runs.

Josh Dykhoff took the win for Wadena-Deer Creek. The ace lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 12 and walking zero.

Kayne Cameron took the loss for OTC. The righty surrendered 10 runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out four.

The Bulldogs were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Wyatt Severson had the most chances in the field with six.

Wadena-Deer Creek had 12 hits in the game.  Rondestvedt, Zach Shaw, Tony Kreklau and Connor Davis each collected multiple hits for Wadena-Deer Creek.

