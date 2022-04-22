The Bulldogs of Ottertail Central (OTC) could not keep pace with the Wolverines of Wadena-Deer Creek (WDC) on Thursday, falling in a baseball contest, 12-2. OTC could only muster a pair of hits in the game.
WDC produced a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. OTC responded with a run of their own in the third, as Tyson Misegades started out with a walk, was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a balk and then scored on a wild pitch. The Wolverines responded with three runs in the home half of the third.
Jayden Harig came up with an RBI double in the fourth, scoring Lane Dilly. WDC would add on a run in the fourth and fifth and then ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“Give credit to Wadena, they are a very good baseball team,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “Their lineup is full of tough outs and when they are on the bases they are very dangerous. A huge difference in the game is that we struck out 13 times and had four errors compared to Wadena struck out once, took nine free passes and did not commit an error.”
Owen Harig had the other hit in the game for OTC. Owen Buehler pitched the first three innings, giving up five runs on four hits, with three walks and a strikeout. Owen Harig and Hunter Haugen also saw time on the mound.
“We finished this week going 1-2, could have easily been 2-1 but we just have to be a little bit cleaner with our play,” Hendrickson mentioned.
OTC is scheduled to be back in action on Apr. 26, hosting Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale.
