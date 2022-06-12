Continuing their play at the Wahpeton tournament on Saturday evening, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team fell short against the defending North Dakota Legion State champions, Wahpeton Post 20 10-2.
Post 30 would strike first in the top of the first inning with Thielke drawing a lead off walk , moving over to second on a Ben Swanson single. Thielke would score on an RBI groundout by Andrew Johnson.
Fergus threatened a few more times in the middle innings, but couldn’t find the big hit to cash in on opportunities. Wahpeton on the other hand seemed to find a way to get those big hits with two outs to score guys.
“Give Wahpeton credit, they are very well coached and play very well together. One through nine in their lineup is very solid and there are no easy outs,” stated Fergus coach Trevor Larson. “We competed well and made some nice plays defensively, but we see the next steps we need to take to elevate our game to the next level.”
Thielke started on the mound and went the first five innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks, while picking up a pair of strikeouts. Johnson finished up on the mound in the sixth inning.
Will Gronwold, Colin Becker, Swanson and Thielke all picked up a hit for Post 30. Both Swanson and Thielke walked twice.
Post 30 wraps up the tournament by playing Detroit Lakes for third place, on June 12.
