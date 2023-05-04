Warriors best Spartans in doubleheader

Wrapping up the regular season, on May 3, the M State Spartans baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Ridgewater Warriors, 14-13 and 14-3.
Ridgewater scored the first run of game one in the bottom of the first inning. M State responded with one of their biggest run producing innings of the season, as they scored eight times in the second.
The Warriors responded with two in the third, only to see M State push three more runs across in the top of the fourth inning. After the top of the fifth inning, it was 13-5 in favor of the Spartans.
A five run fifth and one more in the sixth pulled Ridgewater to within two runs.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Warriors were able to generate enough offense to walk off the Spartans.
Beau Fettig smacked a home run and was 2-5 with two runs, for M State. Jackson Martin was 2-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Logan Pulju picked up a pair of hits, as well as two runs and two RBIs.
The Warriors outhit the Spartans, 17-12, in the opener.
Martin started the game on the mound and went three innings of three run ball. He allowed four hits and walked four. Fettig came on and gave up eight runs on eight hits, with four walks and two strikeouts. Aidan O’Brien was on the mound for the final inning and took the loss.
Ridgewater used a 10 run fifth inning in game two to pick up the sweep.
M State scored first, a run in the top of the second inning. The Warriors answered with four in the home half.
Two more runs would come across for the Spartans in the third inning.
Luke Ruter and Fetting both went 3-3 and Mike Short hit a home run and had two RBIs.
Three different pitchers were on the mound in the night cap for M State.
M State will travel to St. Cloud on May 5 to open a best-of-three playoff series against the Cyclones.
