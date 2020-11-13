ROTHSAY — The hosting Rothsay volleyball team continues to battle short-handed but the visiting Wheaton Warriors would claim a three-set sweep (25-18, 30-28, 25-14) Thursday.
“Once again we were a little short-handed tonight, and the players did well in roles different from what they’re used to,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “We finished Set 1 with momentum and carried that into Set 2. The Warriors worked their way back and got us in the end, but it was a fun back and forth. Both teams played hard.”
Kenadi Carlsrud and Chase Balken each had 11 digs for the Tigers in the game, while Carlsrud led the team with 12 kills.
The Tigers will now travel to take on Little Eight Conference rival Ashby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
