The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team and Wheaton Warriors left it all out on the court Tuesday night, but it would be the visiting Warriors that picked up a 52-50 victory.
“Tonight was a really fun night of basketball,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Both teams battled hard until the final buzzer. I thought our girls played well on both ends of the floor. We executed our defensive game plan and made them work for every basket. We gave up a few key rebounds down the stretch that led to second chance points for Wheaton and credit to Wheaton, they knocked down their shots.”
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets in scoring with 20 points, while teammates Madi Ballweg (14) and Madi Foss (11) were also in double figures. Ella Knutson led Hillcrest in rebounds with 10.
Brylie Schultz led the Wheaton offense with 24 points.
The Comets will hit the road as they take on West Central Area at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
